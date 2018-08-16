African Champions League: Wydad, Al Ahly aim to progress

Title-holders Wydad Casablanca know a win in Morocco over Mamelodi Sundowns will see them progress in the African Champions League

Four more teams can progress to the quarter-finals of the African Champions League this weekend after the fifth round of group matches.

Title-holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and eight-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt will both advance with wins.

Mouloudia Alger of Algeria and Primeiro Agosto of Angola both need to win and other results to go their way to qualify for the last eight.

DR Congo's TP Mazembe along with Tunisia duo Esperance and Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia have already progressed.

Group A kicks off on Friday with already-qualified Esperance hosting Al Ahly in Tunis.

The Egyptians have managed to win on their last two visits to Esperance and will be looking to improve on their goalless home draw against the Tunis club three months ago.

Both teams are in good form after back-to-back victories over Township Rollers of Botswana and Kampala Capital City Authority of Uganda respectively.

"My target is simply to win every match," stressed Al Ahly coach Patrice Carteron, the club's first French coach.

KCCA host Rollers on Saturday with the two teams looking to avoid finishing bottom of the group.#

There is also a Friday evening match in Group B as Algeria's Entente Setif host five-time champions Mazembe, who have already advanced.

A win for Setif would ensure that their local rivals Mouloudia Alger would not be able to clinch a quarter-final place this weekend.

However if Setif lose then Mouloudia would seal the second place with a win on Saturday in Morocco over winless Difaa el Jadida bring up the rear.

A draw for Setif would mean the second place from the group would be decided by their derby game against Mouloudia at the end of the August.

Friday's match in Group C sees Guinea's Horoya host Port of Togo while on Saturday South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns travel to play holders Wydad Casablanca.

The match in Morocco is a clash of the last two winners of the title and Wydad will earn a place in the last eight with a win.

Horoya are on five points from four matches while Port are on three and both know that a win will keep them in contention to progress.

Both Group D matches will be played on Saturday with Primeiro hoping to join Etoile du Sahel in the quarter-finals.

If the Angolan side are to reach the last eight with a match to spare they will have to win at Etoile du Sahel as well as banking on Zesco United of Zambia defeating Mbabane Swallows in eSwatini.

Primeiro coached by Serbian Zoran Manojlovic are still the likeliest team to join Etoile as they host Swallows in their final group match.