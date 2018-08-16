Fifa world rankings: Senegal join Tunisia as top in Africa

Senegal beat Poland and drew with Japan before losing to Colombia at the 2018 World Cup

Senegal and Tunisia are the joint highest African nations on the latest Fifa world rankings following there World Cup campaigns.

Tunisia dropped three places to 24 in the world after winning just one of their three group matches in Russia.

While the Teranga Lions climbed three places to 24 globally after a win and a draw from their Group H campaign.

Egypt are the biggest losers globally dropping 20 places to 65 after three losses at the World Cup.

The Pharaohs are now 11th on the continent

Morocco, who managed a draw and two losses in Russia, fell five places to 46 overall.

Nigeria, Africa's other representatives at the World Cup, lost just a single place after their one win and two defeats.

World Cup winners France moved to the top of the global list ahead of third-placed Belgium.

August's rankings are the first to use a new formula which "relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous points total rather than averaging game points over a given time period as in the previous version of the ranking."

Africa's Top 10 on August's Fifa rankings (global position in brackets):

1.Tunisia (24)

1.Senegal (24)

3.DR Congo (37)

4.Ghana (45)

5.Morocco (46)

6.Cameroon (47)

7.Nigeria (49)

8.Burkina Faso (52)

9.Mali (63)

10.Cape Verde Islands (64)