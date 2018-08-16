Bradford City: Tyrell Robinson suspended by club with immediate effect

Tyrell Robinson is contracted to Bradford City until 2020

Bradford City have suspended Tyrell Robinson, the League One club has confirmed.

Neither the club nor manager Michael Collins would comment further on the reasons for Robinson's suspension.

However, speaking to the media on Thursday, Collins said he was in agreement with the club's stance.

Robinson, 20, who can play in midfield or at left-back, has featured as a substitute in both of the Bantams' league games this season.