Cheikh Ndoye: Birmingham City loan Senegal international back to French club Angers

Birmingham City have loaned back Senegal international Cheikh Ndoye to see out the rest of his deal with French Ligue 1 side Angers.

Ndoye, 32, was signed from Angers in July 2017 by then Blues boss Harry Redknapp on a two-year contract.

But the defender has now rejoined the French side on a season's loan.

Ndoye has made 42 appearances overall for Blues, having been used by Garry Monk in both Championship matches so far this season.

Birmingham were given permission by the English Football League on 3 August to sign five players before the end of the summer transfer window after having an embargo lifted.

Since then, they have signed Bournemouth winger Connor Mahoney, Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle and keeper Lee Camp, and Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner.

But they have also loaned out two other players, striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen to Scottish Premier League side St Mirren and defender Jonathan Grounds to Bolton Wanderers.

Birmingham's transfer ban was imposed after recording losses above the Financial Fair Play limit of £39m for the three-year period from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

Chief financial officer Roger Lloyd, financial controller Gary Moore and club secretary Julia Shelton all left the Chinese-owned Championship club on Monday.

