Much-travelled Senegal striker Henri Camara quits at 41

Henri Camara is Senegal's all-time leading goalscorer

Senegal legend Henri Camara has confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 41.

Since 2010 he has played for several teams in Greece and spent last season at third-tier side Fostiras.

He is Senegal's most-capped played with 99 appearances and leading goals scorer with 29 goals having played for them at the 2002 World Cup and at five Africa Cup of Nations finals.

As well as Greece he played in France, Switzerland, England and Scotland.

His European journey began in 1998 at French club Strasbourg before moving to Switzerland for three seasons.

On his return to France he played for Sedan until August 2003 when he switched to English club Wolverhampton Wanderers, who loaned him to both Southampton and Scottish side Celtic.

His other English clubs were West Ham, Stoke City and Sheffield United.

During his seven years in Greece he played for top clubs including Atromitos, Panetolikos and Ionikos.

Camara was part of the Senegal squad that caused a sensation at the World Cup in South Korea and Japan when they beat reigning champions France in the opening match before reaching the last eight where they lost 1-0 to Turkey.

His greatest moments came in the second round against Sweden when he scored a first-half equaliser and then an extra-time golden goal to earn the win.

As part of the Teranga Lions he also scored at the 2000, 2006 and 2008 editions of the Nations Cup, he eventually retired from international football in 2015.