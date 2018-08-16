Irish Premiership: Newry City v Glenavon (Tue)

Darren Mullan was on target twice from the penalty spot in Newry's 2-1 win over Dungannon

Newry City manager Darren Mullan says his squad will take confidence from their first Premiership win as they prepare to face Glenavon on Friday.

The top-flight newcomers took a 2-1 victory over Dungannon in their first home game of the campaign last week.

"We are two matches in and we have competed well and thankfully got that win under our belts," said Mullan.

"That gives us that bit of confidence as we prepare to play one of the top sides in the league," he added.

Two Stephen Hughes penalties proved enough to ensure maximum points for City against the Swifts, the county Down club having lost 1-0 to Institute at Drumahoe in their opening fixture.

Glenavon recovered from a 1-0 reverse at the hands of Linfield in their opening game by beating Warrenpoint Town 4-2, forward Andy Mitchell scoring twice.

"Newry are going to be buoyant after beating Dungannon. By all accounts they're a very good footballing side so it's going to be a difficult game," said Lurgan Blues striker Mitchell.

"It'll be a tough place to go - our work-rate and attitude need to be right," added Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.