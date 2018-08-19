Liverpool Women 0-1 Manchester United Women: New era starts with win for Casey Stoney's side

Lizzie Arnot tucked in on her debut to stun Liverpool and earn Manchester United a huge win

Manchester United's Women's began their new era after a 13-year absence with a 1-0 win against Liverpool Women in the Continental Tyres Cup.

United, who disbanded their senior women's team in February 2005 as it was deemed not to be part of the club's "core business", made a winning start thanks to Lizzie Arnot's back-post finish with just eight minutes to go.

It marked a successful return for United manager Casey Stoney to her former club, after she was given the job of creating a squad and a team just weeks before the season and her new-look team showed they will be a tough proposition in Women's Super League 2 this season with this win against higher divsion opposition.

Liverpool, who had their own summer of upheaval with the arrival of new head coach Neil Redfearn and 12 departures to replace, might have levelled had Christie Murray's free-kick not struck a post and bounced out late on.

Among those 12 exits were seven players that moved along the M62 to United, notably England full-back Alex Greenwood and goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain who played key roles in the victory with an assist and key saves in particular.

