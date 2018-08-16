Chorley Council change stance on stopping football fans from visiting town

Buses of fans often stop in Chorley prior to attending a number of local clubs

Chorley Council has reversed its position on football fans not being welcome in the town and apologised for any offence caused to supporters.

The Lancashire town's local authority sent a letter to local clubs stating supporters were "intimidating" when coaches stopped in the town.

The stance was criticised by the Football Supporters' Federation (FSF).

But Chorley Council now says it does "welcome football fans" and that the "vast majority" boost local business.

"What we can't have, and which is what triggered the concerns from traders, is a situation where large groups of fans are gathering in pubs, spilling out on to the streets and intimidating, or being seen to be intimidating other people using the town centre," a council statement read.

"In the letter it stated that travelling away fans would not be welcome in Chorley - this is not the case we do welcome football fans and we apologise for this comment and any offence this may have caused."

In reacting to the council's initial letter, local resident Craig Riding said he had "never been more embarrassed as a Chorley resident and as a football fan".

The FSF said it was seeking legal advice over the move to keep fans away from the town but Chorley Council says it will now write to local clubs to "clarify the situation".

The town is a regular stop-off for fans on their way to games at Bolton, Blackburn, Preston, Burnley and Wigan.

Local Parish councillor Malcolm Allen - who is part of the Town Centre Team behind the initial letter - told BBC Sport fans are "dumped" on the town as they are unable to easily access alcohol "near the ground they are going to".

He stressed that fans are however "very welcome if they behave", while some local business owners told the BBC they have not witnessed trouble from fans.