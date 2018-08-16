Ryan Manning: Rotherham United bring in QPR midfielder on season-long loan
- From the section Rotherham
Rotherham United have signed midfielder Ryan Manning on a season-long loan deal from Championship rivals QPR.
The 22-year-old joined the Hoops in 2015 from Irish club Galway United and has featured 41 times to date.
"I want to help Rotherham stay in the division and have a good season," Manning told the club website.
"When the opportunity came to play regular Championship football week in, week out, I couldn't really turn it down."
Manning will be available to make his debut for the Millers in Saturday's away trip to Leeds United (15:00 BST).
