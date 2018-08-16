Mitchell Clark: Aston Villa loan Wales Under-19 defender to Port Vale

Mitchell Clark made his Aston Villa debut in last season's 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Wigan Athletic

Port Vale have signed Wales Under-19 international full-back Mitchell Clark on loan from Championship side Aston Villa.

Clark, 19, becomes Vale's 13th signing since the end of last season.

"We needed to get cover for full-back," said manager Neil Aspin.

"It is an area where we don't have a lot of cover. Experience wise, he is inexperienced but he has played for the under-23s and he has played in the first team in the cup last season."

Vale won their opening League Two game 3-0, but have since shipped six goals without reply in losing at Colchester and then being knocked out of the EFL Cup at home in midweek by Lincoln City.

