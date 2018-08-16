Bobby Madley: Premier League referee quits

From the section

Bobby Madley took charge of 91 Premier League matches

Referee Bobby Madley has quit as a Premier League official.

A statement from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said Madley had "decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances".

Madley, 32, was one of 18 full-time professional referees and took charge of 91 top-flight matches since 2013.

He refereed the 2017 Community Shield at Wembley and oversaw 19 Premier League games in 2017-18.

Madley was not involved during the first weekend of this Premier League season.