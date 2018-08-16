Patrick Roberts: Man City winger joins Girona on season-long loan

From the section

Roberts has won three Scottish Premiership titles while on loan with Celtic

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts has joined La Liga side Girona on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons on loan at Celtic, scoring 15 goals in 55 league appearances for the Scottish champions.

Roberts has made just one Premier League appearance for City since joining from Fulham in July 2015.

Catalan club Girona is co-owned by City's parent company, the City Football Group.

They and the Girona Football Group - owned by City manager Pep Guardiola's brother Pere - each bought a 44.3% stake in the club in 2017.

