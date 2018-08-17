Kenny Miller: Livingston boss says hurt over Rangers exit 'will always be there'

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangers decision taken out of my hands - Miller

Livingston player-manager Kenny Miller says the hurt he felt over his exit from Rangers "will always be there".

The former Scotland striker was freed by Rangers after he was suspended and fined following a dressing-room dispute in the wake of the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Miller, 38, has avoided discussing the details while he challenges the action imposed on him at a tribunal.

"It hurts, there is no doubt about that," he told BBC's Football Focus.

"Did I see myself moving away from the club before I finished playing? No. That was taken out of my hands.

"But Livingston is such a big job and my mind is completely on other things, as much as [Rangers] is still going on in the background.

"It will always be there. What has happened has happened. That is never going to change. It will always be really disappointing how I had to leave that club."

'We will be more than competitive'

After Miller's third spell at Ibrox ended, he was appointed by Livingston to lead them in their first season in Scotland's top flight since 2006.

The West Lothian side have secured consecutive promotions from League One and then the Championship, and the opportunity to take charge has got Miller "really, really excited".

"We are a small club with small resources, but what a fantastic feel-good factor about the place," he said. "The minute I walked through the door, I knew it was going to be a good fit.

"At the time I was still thinking 'do I want to make that step?'. But the more I spoke to [assistant manager] Davie [Martindale] and the club, the more I got really excited about it."

Livingston host Motherwell in the League Cup on Saturday, having opened their league campaign with a 3-1 defeat at champions Celtic and a 0-0 home draw with Kilmarnock.

The target, says Miller, is to preserve their place in the top flight.

"For us to have a successful season - and ultimately that means staying here as a Premiership club - we are going to have to step up," Miller added.

"It is a big step up from where we were 14 months ago, and from were last season. But I think we will be more than competitive."

You can watch the full interview on Football Focus on Saturday from 12:00 BST on BBC One.