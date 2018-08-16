Sam Barratt: Southend United winger out "long-term" with knee injury

Sam Barratt in action for Maidenhead
Sam Barratt scored five goals in the National League last season

Southend United winger Sam Barratt is set to be out "long-term" after picking up a knee injury in training.

The 22-year-old joined the League One side from Maidenhead in May and made his EFL debut in their opening-day defeat by Doncaster on 4 August.

Shrimpers boss Chris Powell said he is not yet sure exactly how long he will be without Barratt.

"Sam's got a knee injury which looks long-term. It's a real disappointment for him," Powell told BBC Essex.

