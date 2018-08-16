Sam Barratt: Southend United winger out "long-term" with knee injury

Sam Barratt scored five goals in the National League last season

Southend United winger Sam Barratt is set to be out "long-term" after picking up a knee injury in training.

The 22-year-old joined the League One side from Maidenhead in May and made his EFL debut in their opening-day defeat by Doncaster on 4 August.

Shrimpers boss Chris Powell said he is not yet sure exactly how long he will be without Barratt.

"Sam's got a knee injury which looks long-term. It's a real disappointment for him," Powell told BBC Essex.