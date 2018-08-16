Ufa lie in wait if Rangers progress against Maribor
Rangers will face FC Ufa of Russia if they overcome Maribor in Thursday's Europa League qualifier.
The European debutants beat Progres Niederdorn - who knocked Rangers out last year - 2-1 in the first leg before a dramatic winner in the return.
Progres were 2-1 up at home in the second leg in Luxembourg but a 94th-minute Ivan Paurevic strike clinched a 4-3 win on aggregate for Ufa.
Rangers are 3-1 up going into the third round second leg in Slovenia.