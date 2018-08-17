Steven Gerrard's Rangers were 'mature & measured' in Maribor

Allan McGregor has conceded three goals in eight games this term

Rangers' performance in their Europa League win over Maribor was "mature and measured", says former Ibrox striker Steven Thompson.

Steven Gerrard's side drew 0-0 in Slovenia on Thursday to progress 3-1 on aggregate and set up a play-off round tie with Russia's FC Ufa.

It was the third consecutive European away game in which the Ibrox side have kept a clean sheet.

"Their game management was excellent," said BBC Scotland pundit Thompson.

"I thought it was a really strong performance and they thoroughly deserve to go through.

"You just can't help but be impressed by the impact Gerrard has had. His recruitment has been strong, they are not losing silly goals like last season, every player seems to understand their role in the team."

'Incredible McGregor is a match-winner'

One of Gerrard's key signings has been Allan McGregor, who left Ibrox in 2012 for Besiktas before returning in the summer.

The Scotland international made crucial saves in Slovenia from Marcos Tavares and Amir Dervisevic before thwarting Tavares' stoppage-time penalty.

After the game, the Rangers manager said McGregor had been "excellent in everything he's done" since signing from Hull and that he wished the 36-year-old "was 10 years younger".

"He's been an incredible signing," former team-mate Thompson said. "He's a presence on and off the pitch, he's an organiser and he's as hungry as ever.

"He is a match-winner and gives the team a platform to stay in games and be successful."

Ufa are currently sixth in the Russian top flight and squeezed past Luxembourg side Progres Niederdorn - who knocked Rangers out last year - 4-3 on aggregate.

The first leg of the tie will be at Ibrox next Thursday, with the return in southern Russia a week later.