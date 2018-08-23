Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion
Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis will come up against his former side West Bromwich Albion for the first time since being sacked by the Baggies in November 2017.
Boro may have Mo Besic available after his loan move from Everton on Thursday.
West Brom beat QPR 7-1 at The Hawthorns in their previous outing and are also set to stick with the same line-up.
Dwight Gayle scored his first goal for the club in that match and is set to start up front alongside Jay Rodriguez.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are winless in eight games against West Brom in all competitions (D4 L4) since a 2-0 win in February 2006.
- West Brom's last trip to the Riverside outside the top flight came in September 2009 - they hammered them 5-0 under Roberto Di Matteo, with Middlesbrough then managed by Gareth Southgate.
- Middlesbrough have won 12 of their last 14 matches on a Friday in all competitions (D1 L1), though they lost most recently in March 2018 against Wolves.
- West Bromwich Albion have not played away from home on a Friday since Boxing Day in 2008, when they lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.
- Since scoring in the 97th minute against Millwall, none of Middlesbrough's six league goals have been scored beyond the 32nd minute of matches.
- West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has scored three penalties for West Brom this season - as many as the Baggies had scored as a team in the last three league seasons combined.