Scottish Gossip: Dembele, Ntcham, Morelos, Boyata, Coulibaly, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are bracing themselves for a £13.5m bid from Marseille for Moussa Dembele. The Scottish champions are vulnerable to losing their top stars after their Champions League exit at the hands of AEK Athens. (Daily Star, print edition)

Celtic insist Dembele and Olivier Ntcham, who has attracted interest from Porto, are not for sale, while fellow Frenchman and club-record signing Odsonne Edouard is an injury doubt for next week's Europa League play-off against Suduva. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is ready to reward Alfredo Morelos with a new contract after the club rejected a "derisory" £3.75m Bordeaux bid for the striker. (Scotsman)

Gerrard hailed the display of Allan McGregor, as the Rangers goalkeeper starred in their Europa League draw with Maribor, ensuring progression to the next round. The former Liverpool boss said of the Scotland stopper: "it's a shame he's nearly as old as me - we wish he was 10 years younger". (Daily Record)

Dedryck Boyata's agents arrived in Glasgow on Thursday for "showdown talks" with Celtic. The Belgian defender declared himself injured for Celtic's loss in Greece, despite boss Brendan Rodgers saying he was fit. Discussions were conducted amicably. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov believes there is "no way back" for Boyata at the Glasgow club. (Various)

Neil Lennon says Molde's £10m-rated striker Erling Braut Haland was the difference between the Norwegian club and his Hibernian in Thursday's Europa League tie. Hibs lost 3-0 in Norway and are eliminated from Europe. Haland scored two goals. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon believes his squad needs "more investment" after losing "best player" John McGinn to Aston Villa, and hopes to make several more signings this summer. (Scotsman)

Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen won't get drawn into a war of words with Hamilton Academical over the value of Lewis Ferguson at next week's transfer tribunal. The Dons have offered £100,000 for the midfielder, but Hamilton Academical are hoping to equal the £1.25m they got when James McCarthy joined Wigan in 2009. (Various)

Craig Levein is looking to replace injured Christophe Berra in the Hearts defence but says the club captain has a big role to play off the pitch this season. (Daily Record, print edition)

Former Kilmarnock striker Souleymane Coulibaly could land a move to Partick Thistle. The Ivory Coast international is a free agent and has been training with the Jags this week. (Scottish Sun)

Livingston player-manager Kenny Miller insists the club's new plastic pitch - widely criticised after its first use last weekend - plays better than it looks. (Daily Express, print edition)

Allan Johnston insists only Scottish teams should compete in the Challenge Cup after his Dunfermline Athletic side were drawn to face Boreham Wood away from home, which will require a 830-mile round trip. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish rugby sides don't get the respect they deserve from their English counterparts, says Glasgow Warriors back Ruaridh Jackson. Warriors play their first pre-season friendly on Friday against Harlequins - one of two English clubs for whom Jackson has played. (Times)