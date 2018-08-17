Gael Bigirimana: Motherwell midfielder 'thought it would be easy'

Motherwell were beaten finalists in both national cup competitions last season

Gael Bigirimana admits he thought Scottish football would be "easy", and suffered a rude awakening when he joined Motherwell last summer.

The midfielder, 24, moved to Fir Park from Coventry City after the club had been relegated from English League One.

He made 33 appearances last term, but 18 of those came from the bench.

"I came with the wrong mindset that I would just get into the team. It's been a big lesson for me," the Burundi international said.

"Wherever you go, you can never take your foot off the gas because there is always someone who will overtake you."

Bigirimana concedes he was not "fit and strong enough" for much of last season and was "quite close" to leaving Motherwell earlier this month.

But he has started both of the club's Premiership fixtures so far - defeats by Hibernian and Hamilton Academical - and says his relationship with Robinson remains positive.

"When a player is not playing, tension gets difficult," Bigirimana said. "But he brought me here knowing what I can do.

"Last season, the team was doing well and I couldn't get to the level or intensity of how they want to play. I take full responsibility that I wasn't as fit as I feel I am now."

Motherwell travel to top-flight rivals Livingston in the last 16 of the Scottish League Cup on Saturday.

Robinson says winger Chris Cadden is "very doubtful" for the fixture due to a dead leg, while Liam Grimshaw, Craig Tanner and Charles Dunne are all sidelined.

