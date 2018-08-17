Neil Warnock hails Rafa Benitez as irreplaceable for Newcastle

Neil Warnock said Cardiff City Stadium is an "amazing place" ahead of the season's first home game

Neil Warnock says Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is irreplaceable ahead of the two men facing each other again in the Premier League.

The Cardiff City manager has buried the hatchet with the Spaniard following a dispute dating back to 2007.

As Cardiff prepare to take on Newcastle in their first top flight home game since promotion, Warnock heaped praise on his opposite number.

"The one person Newcastle can't afford to lose is Rafa," said Warnock.

"His commitment to Newcastle has been fantastic.

"He's in his last year now and it'll be interesting to see how that develops, because I'm sure worldwide he'll be targeted."

Rafa Benitez was appointed Newcastle manager in March 2016 following the sacking of Steve McClaren

The pair fell out when Warnock was Sheffield United manager and Benitez was in charge of Liverpool.

Warnock suggested Benitez fielded a weakened team against his relegation rivals ahead of the Reds' Champions League final with AC Milan.

Warnock's Sheffield United were subsequently relegated from the Premier League but he refused to reignite that row ahead of their latest encounter.

"Everything has been said about that, we've met a few times since that," said Warnock.

"Funnily enough I was talking to Craig Bellamy this morning in the academy because he played in that game for Liverpool.

"He was telling me how they had three days off before and the other lads weren't bothered either."

"Life is too short. I have to enjoy this now. If you had told me when I came here we would be playing Rafa's side with a full house, it's incredible."

Kenneth Zohore missed Cardiff's opening day 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth with a groin injury

Warnock said he would take time before the game to reflect on the "remarkable journey" he and the fans had been on since his arrival in October 2016.

"They've (the fans) played a big part, not just at home but the away fans have been fantastic as well, you get your hard core away from home," said Warnock.

"But it is an intimidating place, this Cardiff City Stadium, when they are all in full song. The Welsh anthem sends shivers up my spine and I'm an Englishman!

"And with the Geordies being on board, I think they are unbelievable. About 50,000 every week and they haven't won anything for a long time.

"They're just fantastic supporters. There are two good groups here that have been so loyal to both clubs."

Cardiff will again be without Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson who has a knee problem.

Danish striker Kenneth Zohore faces a late fitness test, but midfielder Harry Arter, a deadline day loan signing from Bournemouth, is in contention to make his Cardiff debut.