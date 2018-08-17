Irish Premiership: Crues boss Baxter expects 'ding-dong' battle with Linfield

Crusaders had the upper hand in matches against Linfield last season

Stephen Baxter is expecting a "ding-dong battle" when Crusaders take on Linfield at Seaview on Saturday.

The Crues boss is excited at the prospect of playing a title rival so early in the season but insisted it isn't a make or break clash.

The Blues could go five points clear of the Irish Premiership champions, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Ballymena United last week.

"We know a lot about each other and always go toe-to-toe," Baxter said.

"It's always a big game against Linfield and I'm expecting a ding-dong battle, but the make-or-break matches don't come until after Christmas.

"It has maybe come a little bit early in the season, but you have to play these teams some time and we're looking forward to a full house at Seaview."

Baxter has been impressed by the new signings at Windsor Park this summer and is sure the Blues will challenge for the title this season after a disappointing 2017-18 campaign.

"They've made an excellent start to the season and have won six points [from their first two games] which is all that matters," Baxter added.

"Daniel Kearns is a handful and Joel Cooper looks a really good player, but they have a dozen or 15 really good players.

"Linfield are a big noise in Northern Ireland football and you always have to respect them."

Healy wants Linfield to improve

Linfield manager David Healy has warned his players that they need to improve their performance levels against the Crues, despite having won their opening two league fixtures.

The former Northern Ireland international is well aware of the threat Baxter's men pose and is expecting the "same old, same old" against the north Belfast side.

"I've told the players that they will need to step up [their performance] again because Crusaders are the champions, but we will go there and see where we are at.

"They got the better of us last year in the head-to-head duels, while we had got the better of them the previous season.

"Hopefully we will learn from the mistakes we made last year in the goals we conceded, because they are a good side and can hurt you."

Noble's cruciate ligament tear confirmed

Last season's runners-up and current table-toppers Coleraine will look to build on their 100 per cent start to the campaign when they travel to the Oval to take on Glentoran.

The Glens' new management team of Ronnie McFall, Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman got their first victory last Saturday when they won 2-0 away to Ards.

Colin Nixon's Ards are without a point and have been dealt a blow with confirmation that new striker Sean Noble's anterior cruciate ligament was torn in the defeat to the Glens.

They host Ballymena United, who followed up their opening day win over Dungannon Swifts with that impressive 2-2 draw away to the champions last week.

Swifts seek first win of the season

The Swifts welcome Cliftonville to Stangmore Park as they go in search of their first point of the new campaign.

The Reds looked like they were heading for a draw with Coleraine last week before a late Aaron Burns strike handed the Bannsiders victory.

Institute are at home to Warrenpoint Town in Saturday's other Irish Premiership game.

Stute lost 3-0 to Linfield at Windsor Park last week after beating Newry City in the battle of the newly-promoted sides on the opening day.

Point, meanwhile, were beaten 4-2 at home to Glenavon last week, which followed a 3-0 defeat by Coleraine.

In Friday night's Irish Premiership encounter, Newry entertain Glenavon.