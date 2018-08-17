Liberia call up Newcastle under-23 player Mohammed Sangare

Mohammed Sangare is yet to play a senior game for Newcastle United but is a regular for their under-23 team

Newcastle United under-23 player Mohammed Sangare has been called up by new Liberia coach Thomas Kojo.

The 19-year-old is one of the 13 overseas-based players in the squad for next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier with DR Congo in Monrovia.

Sangare was born in Liberia but has lived in England since the age of 14.

The 6ft 3in midfielder joined Newcastle from Accrington Stanley after a successful trial in 2016.

He played 15 games and scored two goals for Newcastle United under-23 in the Premier League Division 2 last season.

Others invited by Kojo are goalkeeper Spain-born Liberians Boison Wynney de Souza of Real Mallorca B and defender Joel Johnson Alajarin of Charlotte Independence in America.

Mamelodi Sundowns winger is also in the squad but there is no place for established internationals like Francis Grandpa Doe, Dioh Williams and Theo Weeks.

Full list of overseas-based players invited:

Goalkeeper: Boison Wynney de Souza (Real Mallorca B, Spain)

Defenders: Teah Dennis (Al-Hussein Sport Club, Jordan), Adolphus Marshall Nagbe (Gudja United FC, Malta), Joel Johnson Alajarin (Charlotte Independence, America)

Midfielders: Mohammed Sangare (Newcastle United, England), Oscar Murphy Dorley (FC Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Sylvanus Nimely (Spartak Moscow II, Russia), Sam Johnson (Valerenga Oslo, Norway)

Forwards: Anthony Laffor (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), William Jebor (Wydad Athletic Club Casablanca, Morocco), Terrence Tisdell (San Joanense, Portugal), Seku Conneh (Ansan Greener, South Korea)and Kpah Sherman (MISC MIFA, Malaysia).