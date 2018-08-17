Nick Anderton: Accrington Stanley sign Blackpool defender on loan

From the section

Nick Anderton has made 100 senior appearances since his first start for Gateshead in 2014

Accrington Stanley have signed left-back Nick Anderton on loan from Blackpool until January.

The 22-year-old has featured 12 times for the Seasiders since joining on a two-year deal in the summer of 2017.

A Preston academy graduate, Anderton made no senior appearances at Deepdale, and had loan spells at Barrow, Aldershot and Gateshead before moving to Barrow in 2016.

He is available for Stanley's league game against Charlton on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.