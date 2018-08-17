Jem Karacan: Millwall sign former Reading and Bolton midfielder

Jem Karacan has made more than 200 appearances in English football, scoring 16 times

Championship side Millwall have signed midfielder Jem Karacan until January.

The 29-year-old - who played seven games while on loan at the Den in 2007-08 - was released by Bolton in May.

He began his career at Reading, and was loaned to Bournemouth and Millwall, before moving to his father's homeland Turkey with Galatasaray and Bursaspor.

Karacan told Millwall's website: "I played with the manager [Neil Harris], so I know him well. As soon as I heard of the interest it was a no-brainer."

