Atletico Madrid: Spanish club fined for signing player on deal involving third party

Atletico Madrid have been fined just over £40,000 for signing a player, who has not been named, on a deal that allowed third-party ownership.

Fifa bans clubs and players from entering into economic rights agreements with third-party investors.

Atletico have previously been banned from registering players for two transfer windows for breaching rules over the signing of minors.

The Europa League champions were also fined £439,873 at the time.