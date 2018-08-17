Atletico Madrid: Spanish club fined for signing player on deal involving third party
-
- From the section European Football
Atletico Madrid have been fined just over £40,000 for signing a player, who has not been named, on a deal that allowed third-party ownership.
Fifa bans clubs and players from entering into economic rights agreements with third-party investors.
Atletico have previously been banned from registering players for two transfer windows for breaching rules over the signing of minors.
The Europa League champions were also fined £439,873 at the time.