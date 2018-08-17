BBC Sport - Cardiff City Stadium 'an intimidating place' - Neil Warnock
Manager Neil Warnock says Cardiff City Stadium is an "intimidating place" when fans are in full voice.
Speaking ahead of their first home game since promotion to the Premier League, he said the Welsh national anthem "still send shivers up my spine", even though he is an Englishman.
Warnock also praised the fans of Saturday's opposition, Newcastle United, saying the "Geordie's are unbelievable."