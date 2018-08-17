Joel Campbell: Arsenal forward joins Serie A newcomers Frosinone

Joel Campbell scored four goals for Arsenal

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell has joined Serie A newcomers Frosinone on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old Costa Rica international signed for the Premier League club in August 2011, making 40 senior appearances in seven seasons.

He also had six loan spells - one each at Lorient, Olympiakos, Villarreal, Sporting Lisbon, and two at Real Betis, where he spent last season.

Campbell has 79 caps for his country and was part of their World Cup squad.