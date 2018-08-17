Dylan Mottley-Henry: Tranmere Rovers re-sign winger on loan from Barnsley

Micky Mellon's Tranmere Rovers have picked up four points from their first two games back in the English Football League

Tranmere Rovers have re-signed winger Dylan Mottley-Henry on loan from League One side Barnsley until January.

The 21-year-old joined Tranmere on loan last season, playing 14 games as Rovers won promotion from the National League.

"We're delighted to welcome Dylan back to the group until January," Tranmere boss Micky Mellon told Rovers' website.

"He's a young talent and he did really well last time he was here so as soon as we found out it was a possibility, we were keen to bring him back."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.