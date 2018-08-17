Paul Pogba: No problems with France star, says Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho

Paul Pogba was left out of the starting line-up for both legs of United's Champions League last-16 defeat by Sevilla last season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he "couldn't be happier" with Paul Pogba after the France midfielder suggested he was dissatisfied with life at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner, 25, fell out of favour last season and this summer has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Mourinho said: "He's playing well, he does for the fans, he does for the team and that's what I want.

"I cannot demand more from him, I cannot ask more from him."

Pogba started in the season opener against Leicester last Friday, scoring in the 2-1 win.

The former Juventus player said afterwards: "If you're not happy, you cannot give your best. There are things I cannot say otherwise I will get fined."

But Mourinho said: "The truth is we are together for two years and a couple of weeks, and I've never been so happy with him as I am now.

"We never had a hard - I don't know how you like to say - exchange of words. Everything is respected. I have no problems at all."

Meanwhile, the United manager said Italy full-back Matteo Darmian was likely to remain at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old had been given permission to find a new club, and was a tipped for a return to Serie A.

The Portuguese manager said: "I don't think he will go. He cannot have any bad feelings towards us, because we opened the door for him in case his desire was to go, but it looks like it's not going to end in a transfer and for me it is good news.

"For me it's good news that Matteo is staying."