Benjamin Kallman: Finnish 'hot property' joins Dundee on loan

Striker Benjamin Kallman is Neil McCann's ninth Dundee signing of the summer

Dundee have signed "one of Finland's hottest properties" in striker Benjamin Kallman, who joins the club on a season-long loan.

Kallman, 20, has scored eight goals in 20 outings for his Finnish top-flight parent club Inter Turku this term.

He made his international debut in a January friendly win over Jordan.

Dundee have an option to make the move permanent and say they "beat competition from European clubs to secure his services".

Kallman joins compatriot Glen Kamara at Dens Park and becomes the fourth forward - and ninth signing overall - added by boss Neil McCann this summer.