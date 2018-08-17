Dedryck Boyata: Celtic assistant Chris Davies urges fans not to 'vilify' defender

Dedryck Boyata said he was "not yet 100% operational" in explaining his absence from the AEK Athens tie

Dedryck Boyata should not be "vilified" despite the Belgian centre-back's apparent desire to leave Celtic, says assistant manager Chris Davies.

Boyata, 27, ruled himself out of the second leg of Celtic's Champions League qualifier with AEK Athens despite boss Brendan Rodgers saying he was fit.

The defender's absence was keenly felt on Tuesday as Celtic lost 2-1 in Greece, going out 3-2 on aggregate.

"Dedryck has had a long chat with the manager," Davies said.

"It is an unfortunate situation. We can't change what happened. There was a frustration, obviously, and the manager is managing the situation.

Celtic rejected a recent bid of £8m from Fulham for Boyata before the English transfer window closed last week.

Davies said comments made by the player's representative - stating Celtic had blocked a move - "had not helped the situation".

Boyata, who has yet to play for Celtic this season following his return from the World Cup, could still be a possible target for foreign clubs with Scotland's transfer window not closing until Friday, 31 August.

Davies confirmed he will not be involved when the holders visit Partick Thistle on Saturday in the last 16 of the League Cup.

"There is no point vilifying anybody or blaming one individual," Davies said.

"Obviously there has been a lot of frustration from the supporters but, as it stands, he is still a Celtic player and that may well be the case when the window shuts. So we can't say he will be leaving the club."

'There's no fall-outs with the board'

Davies also moved to dismiss reports of a rift between Rodgers and the Celtic board over a lack of summer transfer activity.

He insisted the Rodgers remains "in dialogue" with the board and that everything is "fine".

"We've been here two years and this is probably the first setback we've had," he said. "We've had a bit of negativity but that's something that Brendan is used to. He's dealt with that as a manager.

"There's no fall-outs with the board, there's no big fall-outs with the club. It's a story the media are trying to generate. But it's not there.

"We won't let this negativity be created and start holding us back."