BBC Sport - Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey: It was time to grow up and mature

'It was time to grow up' - how Shelvey changed his mindset

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey says time spent with a psychologist has helped him change his temperament after realising the time had come to "mature and grow up".

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

WATCH MORE: Alli's goal celebration has got everyone trying it

Top videos

Video

'It was time to grow up' - how Shelvey changed his mindset

Video

Fury fight will happen insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'You'll not see a better catch than that all season!'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Stokes is desperate to play cricket again - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Why is Alonso retiring from F1?

Video

Nigerian cheerleading team: 'We Are Family!'

Top Stories