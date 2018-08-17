Cuco Martina: Stoke City sign Everton defender on a season-long loan deal

Cuco Martina has joined Stoke City on loan after just one season at Goodison Park

Stoke City have signed Everton defender Cuco Martina on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old Curacao international featured 28 times for the Toffees last season after completing a free transfer from Southampton.

"Cuco adds size, strength and power to our back line," said Stoke boss Gary Rowett on the club website.

The defender is the second to swap Goodison Park for the Bet365 Stadium this summer after Ashley Williams agreed a season-long loan on 2 August.

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes said of Martina's arrival: "We are delighted to have secured the services of such an experienced player whose versatility will give an added dimension to our squad."

Born in the Netherlands, Martina captains the Caribbean nation of Curacao, for whom he has 37 caps.

