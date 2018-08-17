Yeovil Town Ladies: Ex-Millwall midfielder Ellie Mason joins the WSL club

Ellie Mason left Millwall Lionesses in the summer after her contract expired

Women's Super League club Yeovil Town Ladies have signed former Millwall midfielder Ellie Mason.

The 22-year-old links up again with Yeovil boss Lee Burch, who was previously in charge at Millwall.

"I'm really excited to be stepping up into full-time professional football and Yeovil is a great place to do this," Mason said.

Manager Burch commented: "I'm excited to see Ellie playing at the highest level."

Mason has also played for Chelsea and Watford, before joining up with the Lionesses for the 2016 Spring Series.

Meanwhile, Yeovil have also confirmed goalkeeper Beth Howard, 23, has re-signed for another year.

They begin the new season with an FA Continental Tyres Cup tie at London Bees on Sunday.