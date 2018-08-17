Gervinho: Parma sign Ivory Coast forward for Serie A return

Gervinho played 29 times for Hebei China Fortune

Serie A newcomers Parma have signed Gervinho on a three-year contract after Hebei China Fortune agreed to release the former Arsenal forward.

The Ivory Coast international, 31, scored only four goals in two and a half years in the Chinese Super League and has not played since Chris Coleman was named his club's manager in June.

Gervinho played for Arsenal from 2011 to 2013, scoring 11 goals in 63 games.

He then spent three seasons with Roma, leaving with 26 goals from 88 games.

Parma rejoined Roma in Italy's top flight after three consecutive promotions. They were declared bankrupt in 2015 and demoted to Serie D.