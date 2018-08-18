Italian Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo to make Juventus debut against Chievo in Serie A opener

Ronaldo scores in first Juve game

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri called Cristiano Ronaldo "the best player in the world" as he confirmed the forward will make his competitive debut for the club on Saturday.

Champions Juve face Chievo in their Serie A opener at 17:00 BST in Verona.

Portugal captain Ronaldo, 33, joined from Spanish giants Real Madrid in July in a deal worth £99.2m.

"Cristiano is no ordinary footballer. His career statistics are testament to that," said Allegri.

"He brings added value to our team - but we must not rest on our laurels and believe that we'll win games just because we have him on our side."

Allegri says he is yet to decide Ronaldo's best position in the team.

Speaking on Friday, the Italian said: "Tomorrow, a new challenge starts for us. This summer, we bought Ronaldo - the best player in the world.

"Ronaldo will make his debut. I have some ideas on how we'll play, but I need to see a couple more games and training sessions to figure it all out."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played and scored in his first game for the Old Lady in the club's annual curtain-raiser - a friendly against the Juventus B team on Sunday.

The match was held in the small Italian town of Villar Perosa. Its population is 4,000 - but Ronaldo's appearance drew 5,000 fans.

Ronaldo, who captained Portugal at the World Cup as they reached the last 16, won his fifth Champions League in May in his last match for Real.

"It's my fifth year at the club," added Allegri. "Progress has been made, the quality of players has improved, as has our confidence at European level.

"You never know, this could be our year to win the Champions League."

Italy midfielder Claudio Marchisio left Juventus on Friday, ending a 25-year association with the club.

