First Half ends, Guingamp 1, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Guingamp v Paris Saint Germain
Line-ups
Guingamp
- 1Johnsson
- 2Ikoko
- 29Kerbrat
- 20Eboa Eboa
- 5Braga Rebocho
- 22Didot
- 7Blas
- 24Coco
- 10Benezet
- 11Thuram
- 26Roux
Substitutes
- 12N'Gbakoto
- 15Sorbon
- 16Caillard
- 19Salibur
- 23Rodelin
- 25Traoré
- 27Tabanou
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 12Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 34Dagba
- 24Nkunku
- 33Bernede
- 25RabiotBooked at 19mins
- 11Di María
- 21Weah
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 7Mbappé
- 16Areola
- 18Lo Celso
- 19Diarra
- 35Diaby
- 36N'Soki
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Marcus Thuram (Guingamp) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
Marcus Coco (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Antoine Bernede (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Benezet (Guingamp).
Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
Jordan Ikoko (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pedro Rebocho (Guingamp).
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Nolan Roux (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothy Weah (Paris Saint Germain).
Nicolas Benezet (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nolan Roux (Guingamp).
Corner, Guingamp. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.
Attempt blocked. Étienne Didot (Guingamp) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Étienne Didot (Guingamp) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nolan Roux.
Foul by Antoine Bernede (Paris Saint Germain).
Nicolas Benezet (Guingamp) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (Paris Saint Germain). Video Review.
Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Benezet (Guingamp).
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Félix Eboa Eboa.
Attempt missed. Nolan Roux (Guingamp) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Thuram with a cross.
Offside, Guingamp. Nolan Roux tries a through ball, but Nicolas Benezet is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Guingamp 1, Paris Saint Germain 0. Nolan Roux (Guingamp) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Coco.
Booking
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Nicolas Benezet (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Félix Eboa Eboa.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Weah.
Attempt blocked. Ludovic Blas (Guingamp) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Rebocho.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Étienne Didot (Guingamp).