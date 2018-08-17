Spanish La Liga
Girona0Real Valladolid0

Girona v Real Valladolid

Line-ups

Girona

  • 13Bono
  • 29Porro
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 2Bernardo
  • 20Muniesa
  • 6Granell Nogué
  • 24Timor
  • 23García
  • 9Portugués Manzanera
  • 7Stuani
  • 10García

Substitutes

  • 1Iraizoz
  • 5Alcalá
  • 8Pons
  • 17Roberts
  • 19Lozano
  • 27Soni
  • 28Montes

Real Valladolid

  • 1Masip
  • 17Moyano Lujano
  • 4Olivas Alba
  • 5Calero
  • 22Martínez García
  • 8Fernández
  • 14Alcaraz
  • 24Gontán Gallardo
  • 23Mohamed
  • 19Villa Suárez
  • 12Ramos De La Flor

Substitutes

  • 10Plano
  • 11Verde
  • 18Regal Angulo
  • 21Herrero Javaloyas
  • 26Pérez
  • 27De la Fuente
  • 28Salisu
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamGironaAway TeamReal Valladolid
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Portu (Girona).

Toni Villa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fernando Calero (Real Valladolid).

Offside, Real Valladolid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Keko is caught offside.

Foul by Juanpe (Girona).

Toni Villa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).

Attempt saved. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nacho.

Attempt missed. Keko (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Juanpe.

Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja García.

Corner, Girona. Conceded by Nacho.

Hand ball by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).

Portu (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fernando Calero (Real Valladolid).

Corner, Girona. Conceded by Nacho.

Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Portu with a cross.

Foul by Álex Granell (Girona).

Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marc Muniesa (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jordi Masip.

Portu (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Toni Villa (Real Valladolid).

Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).

Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Juanpe (Girona).

Chris Ramos (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Friday 17th August 2018

