Blackburn Rovers v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack could return after recovering from the knee injury which ruled him out of the 2-2 midweek draw with Reading.
Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer is also available but Adam Armstrong and Dominic Samuel are set to miss out.
Brentford boss Dean Smith has named the same team for four consecutive games but striker Neal Maupay's suspension will end that streak.
Maupay was banned for three games for violent conduct on Thursday.
Match facts
- Blackburn have won their last three Championship meetings with Brentford, including a victory on the final day of the 2016-17 season.
- Brentford's last away league victory at Ewood Park came in March 2015, when they twice came from behind to win 3-2.
- Blackburn are unbeaten in 22 home league matches (W14 D8) since losing 1-0 to AFC Wimbledon in September 2017 - they haven't gone 23 unbeaten since going 24 without defeat between April 1983 and April 1984.
- Brentford striker Neal Maupay is averaging a goal or assist every 42 minutes in the Championship this season, scoring five goals and assisting three in just 338 minutes of action.
- Blackburn's Charlie Mulgrew has scored 19 league goals for the club - all have come via set-pieces (five from corners, seven direct free-kicks, seven penalties).
- Since Dean Smith's first Championship match in charge of Brentford in December 2015, the Bees have conceded 17 goals in the 90th minute of games - more than any other side.