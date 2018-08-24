Stoke City v Hull City

Stoke City have taken only two points from their first four league matches of the season

Stoke City are back in Championship action on home soil against Hull City just three days after a miserable 3-0 home loss to Wigan.

Ashley Williams is suspended after being sent off against the Latics, with Bruno Martins Indi hoping to recover from a heel injury to replace him.

Hull beat Rotherham on Wednesday and may keep faith with the team that secured a first win of the campaign.

Stephen Kingsley (concussion) will be assessed before the game.

Match facts