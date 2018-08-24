Stoke City v Hull City
Stoke City are back in Championship action on home soil against Hull City just three days after a miserable 3-0 home loss to Wigan.
Ashley Williams is suspended after being sent off against the Latics, with Bruno Martins Indi hoping to recover from a heel injury to replace him.
Hull beat Rotherham on Wednesday and may keep faith with the team that secured a first win of the campaign.
Stephen Kingsley (concussion) will be assessed before the game.
Match facts
- Stoke are unbeaten in seven home league matches against Hull (W4 D3) and have won the last four in a row.
- Hull's most recent win at the bet365 Stadium against Stoke was in September 2016 in a League Cup third round tie under manager Mike Phelan.
- Stoke striker Saido Berahino has started Stoke's last two Championship matches, failing to score and extending his run to 43 league matches without a goal since netting for West Bromwich Albion against Crystal Palace in February 2016.
- Hull's Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine scored twice in their last league game against Rotherham - as many goals as he scored in his first 36 league appearances for the Tigers.
- Stoke have failed to win any of their first four league matches of the season in three of the last four seasons, also doing so in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
- Excluding play-off matches, Hull have not won back-to-back away league matches since February 2016 under Steve Bruce, with four managers trying and failing to do so for the Tigers since then (Mike Phelan, Marco Silva, Leonid Slutsky and Nigel Adkins).