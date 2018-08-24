Aston Villa v Reading

After 11 months without a goal, Jonathan Kodjia has scored three times in his past two appearances for Aston Villa

New signing Anwar El Ghazi is available to make his Aston Villa debut against Reading after the winger's loan move from Lille.

Villa are also hoping to sign Everton's Yannick Bolasie but it may not be done in time for him to play on Saturday.

Reading lost a 2-0 lead to draw with Blackburn on Wednesday and are still waiting for their first league win of the season.

Josh Sims will hope to start after coming off the bench at Ewood Park.

Match facts