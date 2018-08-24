Aston Villa v Reading
-
- From the section Championship
New signing Anwar El Ghazi is available to make his Aston Villa debut against Reading after the winger's loan move from Lille.
Villa are also hoping to sign Everton's Yannick Bolasie but it may not be done in time for him to play on Saturday.
Reading lost a 2-0 lead to draw with Blackburn on Wednesday and are still waiting for their first league win of the season.
Josh Sims will hope to start after coming off the bench at Ewood Park.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have won 10 of their last 11 home matches against Reading in all competitions (L1).
- Reading have kept one clean sheet in their last 21 matches against Aston Villa in all competitions, a 2-0 win in February 2007.
- Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia has scored in each of his last two Championship matches - he last scored in three in a row in April 2017.
- Reading have won just one of their last 17 away matches in all competitions (D6 L10), a 3-1 win over Burton Albion in the Championship in January.
- Steve Bruce has not lost any of his last 15 home matches in all competitions in the month of August (W11 D4) since losing the Tyne-Wear derby at the Stadium of Light against Newcastle as Sunderland boss.
- Since the start of last season, Reading have conceded seven goals via penalties in the Championship - only Hull have conceded more (8).