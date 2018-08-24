Derby County v Preston North End

George Evans moved to Derby from Reading this summer

Derby could be without George Evans after he limped off in their midweek win over Ipswich, with Joe Ledley set to replace him in midfield.

Curtis Davies, Scott Malone (both hamstring) and winger Harry Wilson could all miss out.

Preston may stick with Lukas Nmecha and Louis Moult in attack, after the pair started Wednesday's loss at Norwich.

Calum Woods, Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin remain sidelined, while Paul Gallagher continues to serve his ban.

Match facts