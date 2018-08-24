Championship
Derby15:00Preston
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Preston North End

George Evans in action for Derby
George Evans moved to Derby from Reading this summer
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Derby could be without George Evans after he limped off in their midweek win over Ipswich, with Joe Ledley set to replace him in midfield.

Curtis Davies, Scott Malone (both hamstring) and winger Harry Wilson could all miss out.

Preston may stick with Lukas Nmecha and Louis Moult in attack, after the pair started Wednesday's loss at Norwich.

Calum Woods, Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin remain sidelined, while Paul Gallagher continues to serve his ban.

Match facts

  • Derby are unbeaten in 10 league meetings with Preston (W7 D3), since a 2-0 defeat in December 2008.
  • Preston have not won a league match at Pride Park against Derby since September 2002, winning 2-0 with goals from Dickson Etuhu and David Healy.
  • Derby forward Tom Lawrence has scored four of Derby's last seven Championship goals (excluding play-offs) - each of his last two have been via direct free-kicks.
  • Preston have not lost three consecutive away league matches since the final four away Championship matches of Simon Grayson's reign in May 2017.
  • Derby have not lost any of their last 18 home league matches when they have scored first (W15 D3) since a 4-3 defeat to Cardiff City in February 2017.
  • Eight of the last 11 away Championship goals conceded by Preston have been scored from set-pieces (four corners, three free-kicks and a penalty).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds4310114710
2Middlesbrough431082610
3Bolton431063310
4Brentford422010468
5Aston Villa42209638
6Swansea42205328
7West Brom421113767
8Wigan421110737
9Blackburn41305416
10Nottm Forest41305416
11Derby420267-16
12Sheff Utd420257-26
13Bristol City41216515
14Millwall41215505
15Norwich41128804
16Hull411257-24
17Sheff Wed411257-24
18Preston411235-24
19Rotherham4103410-63
20Birmingham402224-22
21Ipswich402236-32
22Stoke402249-52
23Reading401336-31
24QPR4004213-110
