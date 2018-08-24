Championship
QPR15:00Wigan
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Wigan Athletic

Tomer Hemed
Tomer Hemed joined a QPR side with just two goals in four games without a win
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Strikers Tomer Hemed and Nahki Wells could feature for struggling QPR following their midweek loan moves from Brighton and Burnley respectively.

Rangers, who are bottom, without a win in four games and have scored just two goals, will be without defender Darnell Furlong through injury.

Wigan Athletic, who thrashed Stoke 3-0 in midweek, are still without injured midfielder Darron Gibson.

Boss Paul Cook could therefore name an unchanged side.

Match facts

  • Including play-off meetings, QPR are unbeaten in nine league matches against Wigan (W5 D4), since a 2-0 defeat in August 2011.
  • Wigan's last victory over QPR at Loftus Road came in March 2003, winning 1-0 courtesy of a Nathan Ellington goal.
  • QPR manager Steve McClaren has won just one of his last 13 Championship matches as manager (W1 D3 L9), a 2-1 win against Barnsley as Derby manager in March 2017.
  • Steve McClaren and Paul Cook have faced just once previously, with McClaren's Derby winning 2-0 against Chesterfield in the FA Cup in January 2015.
  • QPR have lost their first four league matches in a season for the first time and conceded 13 goals - after four Championship matches last season, they'd conceded just four times.
  • Wigan midfielder Nick Powell has scored three goals and assisted three goals in just four league appearances this season, averaging a goal or assist every 49 minutes.

