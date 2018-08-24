Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City
Birmingham's Craig Gardner is available for the trip to Forest after serving a three-match suspension for his red card at Middlesbrough.
Blues striker Isaac Vassell, out since knee surgery in October 2017, requires more tests after a training ground hip injury and his return date is unknown.
There is no return timescale either for Forest midfielder Adlene Guedioura, out with a fractured cheekbone.
Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns for Forest boss Aitor Karanka.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won their last two home league games against Birmingham, having won just one of their previous nine in all competitions.
- Birmingham - who lost 2-1 in their last league meeting with Nottingham Forest - have not lost back-to-back league games against them since a run of 10 in a row between 1983 and 2000.
- This is Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka's eighth league meeting against Birmingham - he has lost none of the previous seven (W3 D4).
- Birmingham manager Garry Monk has ended on the losing side in each of his two previous Championship visits to the City Ground, beaten 3-1 with Leeds in August 2016 and 2-1 with Middlesbrough in August 2017.
- Nottingham Forest forward Hillal Soudani has scored in each of his last two league appearances, both as a substitute, netting two goals from just three shots on target in just 75 minutes of action.
- Since Viv Solomon-Otabor scored Birmingham's second goal against Norwich in their first match, Blues have had 47 shots without finding the net in the Championship.