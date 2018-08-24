Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town
Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay could stick with the much-changed side that beat Millwall in midweek.
Youngsters Fraser Preston and Matt Penney made their first league starts in the win, while striker Lucas Joao could return from a groin injury.
Ipswich could be without Cole Skuse, who has a knock, with fellow midfielder Jon Nolan carrying an ankle problem.
The winless Tractor Boys will however be bolstered in midfield by the return of Tayo Edun from suspension.
Match facts
- Since a 2-0 win at Hillsborough in April 2007, Sheffield Wednesday have won just two of their 18 league games against Ipswich (D8 L8), with both wins coming away from home.
- Ipswich have only lost one of their last 12 away league games at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday (W6 D5).
- Sheffield Wednesday have taken 10 points from their last four home league matches (W3 D1 L0) - as many as they managed in their previous 13 at Hillsborough (W2 D4 L7).
- Ipswich have lost 14 of their last 17 Championship games when conceding the first goal, drawing the other three.
- The last nine Championship goals scored in matches between Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich have been scored in the second half.
- Six of the last eight Championship goals conceded by Ipswich have been scored via set-pieces (three corners and three free-kicks).