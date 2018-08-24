Swansea City v Bristol City
Swansea City have no new concerns, although skipper Leroy Fer will be assessed after his midweek return from an Achilles problem against Norwich.
Striker Wilfried Bony is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury but is not yet ready to return.
Bristol City signing Tomas Kalas could make his debut following a midweek loan move from Premier League side Chelsea.
City are without Korey Smith for six months after he suffered a knee injury against Middlesbrough last weekend.
Match facts
- Since winning 7-1 against Bristol City in September 2005, Swansea have scored just three goals in nine league games against the Robins (W2 D4 L3), failing to score in seven of those matches.
- In Swansea, the last four league meetings between the teams have produced just two goals - a 1-0 win for Swansea in April 2009 and a 1-0 victory for Bristol City in November 2010.
- Bristol City have won just one of their last 15 matches in Wales in all competitions (D4 L10), the aforementioned victory against Swansea in November 2010.
- Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie scored twice in City's 2-2 midweek draw with Leeds - the Scotsman has scored 15 goals in the Football League, all from inside the box.
- Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann has scored four league goals in four appearances for the Robins this season - just one fewer than he managed in 40 games for Derby last season (5).
- Swansea have not drawn three consecutive league matches since March 2009 under Roberto Martinez.