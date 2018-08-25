League Two
Colchester15:00Northampton
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Northampton Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter431082610
2Lincoln City431083510
3Colchester42209188
4Stevenage42206338
5MK Dons42204228
6Carlisle42116607
7Swindon4211910-17
8Newport421156-17
9Forest Green41306336
10Mansfield41306336
11Port Vale42025416
12Yeovil41216335
13Oldham41215415
14Tranmere41215505
15Grimsby412156-15
16Crewe411267-14
17Bury411234-14
18Crawley411246-24
19Cambridge411259-44
20Morecambe410319-83
21Northampton402246-22
22Cheltenham401314-31
23Macclesfield401349-51
24Notts County4013410-61
View full League Two table

Top Stories