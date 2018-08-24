Newport County v Grimsby Town
Newport County will wait on the fitness of captain Andrew Crofts ahead of Grimsby Town's visit to Rodney Parade.
The 34-year-old has missed the Exiles last three fixtures with a toe infection but could return on Saturday.
Former Newport midfielder Mitch Rose is available for Grimsby after serving a three-match ban however Paul Dixon is suspended after his midweek red card.
Harry Cardwell, Danny Collins, Reece Hall-Johnson and Elliott Whitehouse all remained sidelined for the visitors.