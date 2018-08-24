League Two
Newport15:00Grimsby
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Grimsby Town

Mickey Demetriou of Newport County is tackled by Paul Dixon of Grimsby Town
Newport County completed the double against Grimsby Town last season, including a 1-0 win at Rodney Parade

Newport County will wait on the fitness of captain Andrew Crofts ahead of Grimsby Town's visit to Rodney Parade.

The 34-year-old has missed the Exiles last three fixtures with a toe infection but could return on Saturday.

Former Newport midfielder Mitch Rose is available for Grimsby after serving a three-match ban however Paul Dixon is suspended after his midweek red card.

Harry Cardwell, Danny Collins, Reece Hall-Johnson and Elliott Whitehouse all remained sidelined for the visitors.

Saturday 25th August 2018

