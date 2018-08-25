Tranmere Rovers v Port Vale
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|10
|2
|Lincoln City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|3
|Colchester
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|1
|8
|8
|4
|Stevenage
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|5
|MK Dons
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|6
|Carlisle
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|7
|Swindon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|8
|Newport
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|7
|9
|Forest Green
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|10
|Mansfield
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|11
|Port Vale
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|6
|12
|Yeovil
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|3
|3
|5
|13
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|4
|1
|5
|14
|Tranmere
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|5
|15
|Grimsby
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|16
|Crewe
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|4
|17
|Bury
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|18
|Crawley
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|19
|Cambridge
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|20
|Morecambe
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|9
|-8
|3
|21
|Northampton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|2
|22
|Cheltenham
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|23
|Macclesfield
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|1
|24
|Notts County
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1