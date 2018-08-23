Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Strike duo Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero scored four of Manchester City's six goals against Huddersfield last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty is expected to be fit despite being forced off through injury against Leicester.

Winger Adama Traore could make his first start after impressing as a substitute last weekend.

Manchester City fielded a 3-5-2 system last week, using Bernardo Silva as a wing-back, and must decide whether to deploy a similarly attacking line-up.

Back-up goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is set for a lengthy absence after tearing his Achilles tendon.

In response, City have recalled Montenegrin Aro Muric, 19, from a loan spell at NAC Breda.

Either Muric or 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw will be on the substitute's bench at Molineux

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: The last time Wolves won a Premier League match was back in February 2012, in a season which Manchester City ended as champions.

City then struggled to mount a challenge to retain their title the following season. It's a gentle reminder to Wolves of how things have changed since their last stay in the top flight.

Pep Guardiola's team are everyone's benchmark and, especially for the new boys, they are the ultimate challenge.

Last season's Championship winners have had plenty of encouragement in their two games so far.

But they know the standards needed to get anything against last season's record breakers, who have slipped straight into gear as if they had never been away.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves' first ever Premier League win came against Manchester City in October 2003, courtesy of a Colin Cameron header at Molineux.

They also beat City 2-1 at home in 2010, but those are their only victories in eight Premier League games against the Blues (W2, D1, L5).

The sides drew 0-0 in the Carabao Cup last October, with City eventually going through at the Etihad Stadium on penalties.

Wolves were one of only two teams that City failed to score against last season, along with Wigan Athletic (who beat Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 in the FA Cup).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves could set a club record on Saturday of 17 top-flight games without a victory.

Their last Premier League win came at QPR on 4 February 2012.

They lost just two games at Molineux last season, the most recent of which was a 2-0 defeat by Cardiff in January.

The last four winners of the Championship have avoided relegation from the Premier League the following season.

Manchester City